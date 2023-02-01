Dubai: UAE residents can expect plenty of sunshine today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy in general and dusty at times especially westward during daytime. Low clouds will appear Eastward. It is going to be humid by night, and Thursday morning over some Northern areas with a chance of mist formation.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 27°C in the coastal areas and islands and 9 to 15°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8.3°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 6.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 28.2°C in Musaffah in Abu Dhabi at 3.45pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times, in the Southeasterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.