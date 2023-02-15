Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny weather in the afternoon and pleasant weather by evening.
Today’s weather forecast according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) will be sunny to partly cloudy at times and low clouds will appear eastward. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some areas far West.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 30 and 35°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 29 to 34°C in the coastal areas and islands and 19 to 26°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 9.6°C in Raknah, Al Ain at 4am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 36.3°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra region at 3pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds freshening westward by Thursday morning. Winds direction from Southeasterly to Northeasterly will be at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate by Thursday morning westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.