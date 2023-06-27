Dubai: UAE residents can expect sunny to partly cloudy across the UAE. There's a chance of light rain in Sharjah and Fujairah by afternoon.
According to the National Centre of Metrology, it is sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the East Coast associated with light rain, with a chance of convective clouds formation by afternoon Eastward. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some western areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 41°C in the coastal areas and island and 29 to 34 °C over the mountains.
Yesterday's lowest temperature was recorded at 21.5°C in Mebreh Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 45.6°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 3.45pm.
Humidity will be high at 65 - 85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the internal area it is expected to be at 55-75 percent.
We can expect light to moderate winds freshening at times causing blowing dust Eastward and Northward. Winds in the directions of Northwest to Southeast will be at a speed of 15 -25 km/h, reaching up to 53 km/h at times.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and moderate, may be rough at times in Oman sea.