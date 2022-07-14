Dubai: If you are heading out, be prepared for a hot and humid Thursday with an increase in temperatures.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny with rainy convective clouds over the eastern coast by the afternoon, such as in Fujairah.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent. The humidity is expected to be highest at night and early morning on Friday.
Temperatures are expected to increase, especially by the afternoon. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 46°C.
Dubai is currently at 34°C with mostly sunny skies.
The sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be moderately calm.