Dubai: Heading outdoors? Don't forget your sunscreens and umbrellas, as the weather will be sunny and hot today in the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning, maybe convective by afternoon over Eastern and Northern areas. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning over Northern coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 35 to 40°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 23.5°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 5.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 49.1°C in Al Jazeera B.G. in Al Dhafra region at 2.45pm.
Humidity will be high at 65-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 60-80 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime in the Southwest to Northeast direction with a speed 10 – 20 reaching 35km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.