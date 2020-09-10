UAE residents can expect cloudy skies across the country with a chance of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be sunny and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 45°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 26-30°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-43°C, and 30-35°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds at the speed of 18 – 28km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr,” to cause dust and sand to blow across the country.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night, and Friday morning, especially over coastal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 55-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.