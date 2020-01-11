Due to the inclement weather, some schools have been sending out notices



Dubai: Some schools have decided stay closed on Sunday, January 12, 2020, as rain continues to pour over the UAE.

Earlier, news on the official social media channel of Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) was full of assurances that schools would stay open. However, the organisation has since decided that the decision is best made by individual schools. KHDA tweeted: "We understand that different schools are in different situations all across Dubai. We know that principals are thinking about the safety of their students & staff, and we trust them to make the right decision for their schools. Stay safe everyone."

GEMS Wellington DSO for one is keeping its doors open, it said on its social media channels.

Meanwhile, other schools such as Our Own English High School Sharjah – Girls, Gems Modern Academy and Gems Founder’s School Al Barsha have sent out notices explaining that due to the prevailing weather conditions, classes will not be operational.

DPS Sharjah has also decided to keep their doors closed. Dinesh Kothari, founder of Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Delhi Private School Dubai (DPS) and Vice Chairman & Managing Director at Delhi Private School Sharjah, said : “As directed by Ministry of Education (MOE, our school DPS Sharjah) will remain closed tomorrow on account of heavy rains today."

DPS Dubai has also taken the decision to remain closed tomorrow.

Meanwhile, North American International School, Mizhar Dubai also sent a notice of closure to students and parents. In the message, NAIS wrote: "Dear Parents,In the interest of student, parent, and staff safety North American International School, Mizhar Dubai (NAIS) will be closed tomorrow, 12 January due to the current road conditions and the weather forecast for tonight and tomorrow. The school will reopen on Monday, 13 January to run on the previously published testing time schedule, releasing at 12:30PM. Please note that the evening parent meeting scheduled for tomorrow, 12 January is canceled as well."