Dubai: UAE residents can expect a drop in temperatures with dusty skies and winds on Saturday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking dusty in general with some low clouds over the eastern coast by morning.
Additionally, you might want to rethink your plans if you were planning to go to the beach as the sea is expected to be “rough” in the Arabian Gulf. The NCM issued yellow and amber alerts.
Strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, reducing horizontal visibility. Dusty conditions are especially expected in the eastern region, such as Fujairah.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust hinders visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 80 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to gradually decrease. On average temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s with maximum temperatures hitting 44°C.
Dubai is currently at 38°C with mostly sunny skies.