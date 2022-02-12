Dubai: It’s perfect road trip weather for UAE residents on the weekend and they might even get to enjoy light rain on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially over some coastal and northern areas by night.
Light rainfall is also expected in these areas such as Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.
Temperatures are expected to remain cool. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 7°C.
Dubai is currently at 21°C with partly cloudy skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea may get slightly rough in the evening, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.