Formation of convective clouds will bring down the temperature

A man shields himself from the sun while taking a walk in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents can expect some respite from the heat as the temperature is progressively decreasing.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast an average temperature of 31 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The forecast for the next two days does not predict rainfall, but the cloud formation will make it relatively cooler, especially early in the morning and evening.

The general weather over the next three days is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy in some areas due to the formation of convective clouds.

Convective clouds are formed as hot air rises and meets cooler air. They are made up of millions of suspended water droplets. Not all convective clouds carry rain, but they bring down the temperature.

NCM also forecasts light to moderate winds, which could blow dust in some internal areas.

The forecast predicts partly hazy and cloudy skies on Wednesday and Thursday with light to moderate winds reaching upto 40km/h. Visibility is likely to be not more than 5,000 metres. On both days, the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman are likely to remain moderate.