Strong winds also expected, may lead to rough conditions at sea and blowing dust

A man walks with umbrella when it rained in Sharjah. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

You might want to grab your umbrellas next week, as starting Saturday rain is expected according to the weather bureau.

The National Center of Meteorology has predicted cloudy conditions on Saturday. The clouds are expected to cause rainfall towards the afternoon especially in coastal regions such as Fujairah, Khor Fakkan and Northern emirates such as Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

These conditions are expected to intensify on Sunday and Monday with more rainfall and thunder across the UAE. The weather bureau also warned residents of flash floods in eastern and northern regions.

Strong winds are also expected which may lead to rough conditions at sea and blowing dust.

As Tuesday approaches, the weather is expected to settle and with a slight chance of rainfall in the western and eastern coasts of the UAE.