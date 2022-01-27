Dubai: It’s a foggy morning for some UAE residents on Thursday as the weather bureau issued a warning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy.
The humidity is expected to increase at night and on Friday morning with a probability of fog formation. This morning, residents of Abu Dhabi woke up to foggy conditions. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist. Drivers need to be careful on the roads as the fog has hindered visibility.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 19°C with sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea is expected to be rough by Friday morning.