Dubai: After Saturday afternoon’s heavy rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah and the eastern coast, weather forecasters expect more rain to hit the UAE’s coastline followed by a dip in temperature.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the country is currently experiencing an “extension of high surface pressure over the Arabian Gulf, and an extension of surface low pressure over eastern and western areas of the UAE,” accompanied with another extension of low pressure over west and southwestern parts of the Arab Peninsula, with an extension of upper air high pressure.
The weather on Sunday will be partly cloudy, with convective clouds expected to form towards the east and north, which is likely to bring about rainfall during the day.
Moderate northeasterly to northwesterly will blow dust across exposed areas at speeds of 18 - 28 km/h, reaching a peak of 42 km/h at times.
The NCM explained that temperatures will slightly drop by Wednesday, with the level of humidity to reach 65 to 90 per cent at night and into the following morning all across the internal and coastal areas.
Temperatures will continue to be quite cold in the early morning, with the weather bureau pinpointing the coolest spot in the UAE on Sunday to fall in Jebel Jais, as temperatures fell to 6.7 °C at 5.15 am.
At 6.30am, temperatures in the Mebreh mountain in Ras Al Khaimah stood at 10.5 °C, while the other top coolest spots like Raknah, Damtha and Al Jazeera woke up to temperatures of 11 °C, 11.9 °C and 13 °C, respectively.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.