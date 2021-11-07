Dubai: Are you heading out for work? Grab an umbrella and be prepared for light rainfall in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Rainfall is also expected in these areas.
Earlier this morning, rain hit parts of Dubai.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 33 °C ‐ 35 °C.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with hazy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to reach up to 90 per cent.