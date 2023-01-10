Dubai: If you are heading out today, be careful as dusty conditions are expected across the UAE. The Met office, on Tuesday, said that the UAE willexperience a slight incr ease in temperature along with an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east, which means, there will be a chance of rain in Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather across the country will be partly cloudy and dusty at times. By evening, clouds will increase over some coastal and northern areas and the sea.
Motorists should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to increase during the daytime. At 8am, Dubai recorded 22°C with hazy skies.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 25 and 29°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 24 to 28°C in the coastal areas and islands and 16 to 21°C over the mountains.
However, since humidity is high today, the "feels like" temperature will be higher than the official reading. The NCM said that humidity will reach 85 per cent on Tuesday.
The lowest temperature recorded today was 9.4°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah, whereas yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6°C in the same location.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds, causing blowing dust during daytime, in the Southeasterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.