UAE rain: Showers hit eastern emirates, with more expected and temperatures set to dip across the country

NCM issues flood alert as Abu Dhabi Police urge drivers to follow variable speed limits
Rain began falling across parts of the UAE’s eastern emirates on Wednesday afternoon, as convective clouds built up over the region in line with a weather alert issued earlier by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
Good rainfall was reported on Al Watan Street, which leads towards the eastern region, as the unsettled weather spread through the area.
The NCM had warned of a chance of convective cloud formation over some eastern and southern areas between 2 pm and 9 pm local time, bringing rainfall and fresh winds that may at times cause blowing dust. A map attached to the alert highlighted the inland areas around Fujairah and a pocket near Al Ain as the zones most likely to be affected.
Wednesday’s showers may be just the start, with more rain expected over the coming days, according to NCM weather reports. Cloud activity is likely to keep developing, particularly over the eastern parts of the country, bringing further chances of rainfall.
The unsettled spell is also set to bring some relief from the heat. Temperatures are expected to begin dropping slightly across the UAE, with the eastern regions in particular turning cooler overall, the NCM said.
Winds are expected to blow at 10 to 25 km/h across the country, picking up during cloud activity. Over coastal areas and islands, gusts could reach 40 km/h, while inland and mountain areas may see speeds of up to 50 km/h. Winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly along the coast and inland, and southeasterly to northeasterly over the mountains.
With the rain and gusty conditions reducing visibility in places, Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to exercise caution and to stick to the variable speed limits shown on road signs and electronic guidance boards.
Residents are advised to keep following the NCM’s updates as the weather develops over the coming days.