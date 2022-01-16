Dubai: Residents are enjoying rainy weather in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some areas, especially in northern, eastern, and some western and coastal areas. It is currently raining in Dubai's Jebel Ali area and around the Expo 2020 Dubai site. Rain was also reported in parts of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
Earlier this morning, it rained in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. Showers also hit Dubai's Hatta area.
The NCM has issued a yellow warning until 9am on Sunday due to convective cloud formation and rainy weather.
Rainy conditions are expected to continue in the coming week, until January 19. Cloud activity is expected to gradually decrease on Thursday.
Dusty weather is also expected on Sunday. Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 –30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 6 °C.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with partly cloudy skies.