Dubai: It’s a cloudy Monday with pleasant temperatures and chances of light rain for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Fujairah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Low clouds are expected to appear with light rainfall during the morning.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 21°C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to be high at night and on Tuesday morning, reaching up to 90 per cent. Fog and mist formation is also expected during those hours in internal and internal areas in Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.