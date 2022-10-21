Dubai: Temperatures are dropping across the country, time for a wardrobe overhaul? It's almost time to put away your summer clothes, this week norning temperatures were recorded below 28°C in all the Emirates before 8am. Temprature readings for coastal areas like Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, were recorded around 25°C on Friday morning.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) a gradual decrease in temperatures is expected in the last two weeks of October, as the country heads towards the winter months. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 17°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 6:30am.
While the weather was slightly hazy and foggy in the morning, it be mostly sunny and partly cloudy eastwards after 9am, the NCM said in the daily weather forecast.
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 40°C today. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 33-38°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 43-40°C, and 25-31°C in the mountainous regions.
With no rain forecast, this weekend will be the perfect time to plan roadtrips to mountainous regions of the country, as minimum temperatures in the mountains will be between 18-23°C.
Beach plans are a good idea on Friday evening as winds will be light to moderate and the sea is expected to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea. However, humidity will increase by night, hitting 90 per cent in internal and coastal areas.
There is a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, on Saturday morning.