Dubai: It's a pleasant start to the week for UAE residents as temperatures cool down and light rain has been predicted in some parts of the country, especially in the eastern emirate of Fujairah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over the sea, some coastal and eastern areas with a probability of light showers.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The relative humidity is currently at 67 per cent across the UAE.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.