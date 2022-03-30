Dubai: Have outdoor plans? The weather across the UAE will be pleasant and clear today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, the weather will be clear and partly cloudy at times over some areas during the day. Temperatures tend to increase gradually.
Today, maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 24-28°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 27-32°C, and 19-24°C in the mountainous regions.
Light fog covered parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi early today.
The NCM said that humidity will increase by night and early morning Thursday, hitting 85 to 90 percent in internal and coastal regions. This will cause fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas later tonight and early morning tomorrow.
A slight breeze is expected through the day and the sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.