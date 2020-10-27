UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies across the country with chances of rainfall in some areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
The NCM has said that the weather in general across the country will be clear to “partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective clouds formation over western areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 37°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-35°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15– 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Humidity will be at 75-90 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and on Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.