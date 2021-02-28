UAE residents woke up to a pleasant morning on Sunday. According to the National Center of Meteorology, today the skies will be "partly cloudy to cloudy" across the country, especially over coastal areas and the islands.
Today, the maximum temperatures in the country will be between 22-27 °C in coastal areas like Dubai and Sharjah. Temperature highs in the internal areas will be between 22-25 °C and in the mountains it will be at 16-21°C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country on Saturday was 27.8°C in Dibba (Fujairah) at 2.30pm.
Humidity will increase by night and on Monday, early morning. Relative Humidity is expected to reach 95 per cent in the coastal and internal areas today.
The increase in humidity will also result in the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas at night and Monday morning.
A light breeze is expected throughout the day. Northwesterly winds at 15 - 25km/h, may reach to 35 km/h at times, the NCM said.
The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman sea.