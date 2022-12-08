Dubai: Today’s weather is partly cloudy in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. There is chance of rainfall in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it is going to be partly cloudy in general with a chance of some convective cloud formation over some Eastern, coastal areas and islands Westward associated with rainfall. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads because of rainfall.
The weather bureau states that temperatures tend to slightly decrease today. It will be humid by night and Friday morning with chance of mist formation over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 27 and 30°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 26 to 29°C in the coastal areas and islands and 17 to 23°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 12.8°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 6am.
The maximum temperature yesterday was recorded at 32.6°C in Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 2.15pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds freshening gradually by afternoon over the sea. Winds will be in the Northwesterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate becoming rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.