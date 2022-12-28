Dubai: Going outdoors? Always carry your umbrella and wear jacket as it is raining again in the UAE today. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported moderate to heavy rain over Sharjah and Fujairah while it is light to moderate in Dubai and Ajman in the early morning hours today.
According to the NCM, the weather continues to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall during daytime, especially over coastal, Northern and Eastern areas. Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 22 and 26°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 22 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 15 to 20°C over the mountains.
Yesterday's highest temperature was recorded at 25.8°C in Madinat Zayed at 2.30pm and Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhara region) at 3.45pm.
We can expect moderate winds to fresh winds, and strong at times in the Southwesterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea.