It's a foggy morning in Dubai today March 9, 2020. Image Credit: Yousra Zaki / Gulf News

Dubai: UAE residents woke up to thick fog in many areas of Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai. The National Center of Meteorology issued red and yellow alerts showing areas that will be affected by fog till 9am, warning of low visibility. The areas include central and eastern parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

The NCM has said that the weather in general, across the country, will be mostly sunny and "partly cloudy". Cloud cover is expected to increase in the western parts of the country. The weather bureau also said that a gradual increase in temperatures can be expected today. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 32-36°C in internal areas, 30-34°C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 21-25 °C.

Today, relative humidity across the country will be between 25-40 per cent going up to a maximum of 90-95 per cent in the coastal regions and internal areas of the country.

A light to moderate breeze can be expected, and the sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.

Weekend weather