A chilly foggy morning on Jumeirah Open beach in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: UAE started Saturday morning with chilly weather and thick fog in many parts of Abu Dhabi.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert in many internal and coastal parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The red and yellow alerts warn of low visibility.

The weather condition that started on Friday will be seen up to 10:00am on Saturday morning, the NCM warned.

Reports of fog affecting certain areas were also shared by the NCM on Instagram.

UAE is seeing a slight rise in temperatures as compared to the last week when temperatures fell. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 23-27°C in internal areas, 21-25 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 13-17 °C.

The NCM has said that the weather in general, across the country, will be mostly sunny and "partly cloudy to cloudy."

A light breeze can be expected, and the sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.

On Friday, the humidity across the country will be between 25-40 per cent going up to a maximum of 90-95 per cent in the coastal regions and internal areas of the country. Relative humidity is expected to increase in the night and early morning tomorrow.

Weather in the coming week