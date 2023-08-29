Dubai: Motorists in Abu Dhabi are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the Met office has issued a fog alert in some parts of the capital. Residents of Dubai and Sharjah can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather today.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in Abu Dhabi. Fog was reported over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street toward Saih Shuaib, Ghantoot, Seih Al Sedeirah, Sweihan in Abu Dhabi and Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafrah region this morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned motorists or poor visibility on the roads.
According to the NCM, it will be sunny to partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with a chance of rainfall Eastward by afternoon.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 45°C in the coastal areas and islands and 33 to 39°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 24.9°C in Al Heben Mountain in Fujairah at 5.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 48.2°C in Um Azimul in Al Ain at 3pm.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 65-90 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust in the Southeast to Northeast direction at a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.