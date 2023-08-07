Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty weather across the country and rainfall in parts of Sharjah, Fujairah and Al Ain today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be partly cloudy in general and dusty at times during daytime. Low clouds will appear over the East coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds formation by afternoon over some Eastern and Western areas associated with rainfall. It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 45 and 49°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 47°C in the coastal areas and islands and 35 to 40°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 25.4°C in Al Farfar, Fujairah at 7.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 49.3°C in Al Shawamekh in Abu Dhabi at 2.45pm.
Humidity will be high at 65-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 60-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, and strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand may reduce the horizontal visibility. Winds in the Southeast to Northeast direction will be at a speed 15 – 25 reaching 45km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.