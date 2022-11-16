Temperatures across the UAE are seeing a gradual decrease as residents wait for winters. On Wednesday morning, the National Center of Meteorology said that the lowest temperature, in the UAE, was recorded at 12.4°C in Mebreh Mountain, which is close to Jebeb Jai where temperatures dipped to 12.8°C early today.
This week norning temperatures were recorded below 26°C in all the Emirates before 8am. Temprature readings for coastal areas like Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman, were recorded around 23-24°C on Wednesday morning.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), while the weather was slightly hazy and foggy in the morning, it be mostly sunny and partly cloudy after 9am.
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 35°C today. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 29-33°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-35°C, and 20-27°C in the mountainous regions.
With no rain forecast, this week will be the perfect time to plan roadtrips to mountainous regions of the country, as minimum temperatures in the mountains will be between 14-21°C.
Beach plans are a good idea later today as winds will be light to moderate and the sea is expected to be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea. However, humidity will increase by night, hitting 95 per cent in internal and coastal areas.
There is a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, on Thursday morning.