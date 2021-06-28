Dubai: If you were in Al Ain today you might have experienced rainy conditions.
Social media users shared pictures and videos of the showers in the Al Ain region of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloud formation increased in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah.
“Cloud seeding has been used to enhance the amount of rain as cloud activity increased in the area (Al Ain),” said a NCM representative.
The official said that it typically rains in mountainous and eastern regions of the UAE during this time of the year.
“If there is enough moisture [in the air] and the wind direction allows for it, it rains,” he said.
Weather conditions in the UAE are also impacted by the Indian monsoon season in the summer.
Rainy conditions are also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, gradually decreasing as the weekend approaches. Little to no rain is expected on Thursday and Friday.
The maximum temperature is expected to be around 48°C, with some parts of the UAE, like Abu Dhabi, being the warmest.
The humidity is expected to be high, especially on the Thursday and Friday.