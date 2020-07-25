Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy in general. A chance of convective clouds formation East and Southward by afternoon might be associated with some rainfall.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 42 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 44 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 33 °C.