What is the weather like?
- Autumn is truly here.
- Wind speed picks up.
- Relatively clear days.
- Waves as high as 12 feet predicted.
Raindrops keep falling ... and the people of the UAE cannot be happier. Readers have sent in numerous images and videos of rain in parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Abu Dhabi, this evening. Scroll down to view videos being circulated on social media.
Skies have been overcast for much of the day across the UAE, with satellige images showing scattered cloud cover over many parts of the country. Humidity ranged from over 50 to 60 per cent in different Emirates. The National Center of Meterology (NCM) had predicted chances of precipitation through the day, and the forecast has been realised.
While this does bring good news for most residents, the NCM has warned that wind speeds will pick up, which will have a direct impact on waves, with chances of them reaching a height of 12 feet. This is a warning for all those attempting to navigate the waters of the Arabian Gulf - the seas are going be "rough to very rough".
Additionally, as 'cloud towers' form, visibility drops with NCM saying it being limited to 2000 meters. How does that affect you? Well, if you are travelling tonight, check with the airport and your airline about flight timings.
Otherwise a great evening, with temperatures around 27C and expected to drop further.