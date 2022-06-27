Dubai: Have dust allergies? It's better to remain indoors today as not only will the weather be hot and humid today, it will also be dusty due to strong winds, according to the National Center of Meteorology. However, some parts of the country will see low clouds and rain.
According to the NCM's weather forecast for the day: "[The weather will be] Hot during the daytime and dusty in general. Low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning may be associated with light rainfall, with a probability of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon.
Convective clouds are formed due to high surface temperatures on land causing warm humid air to rise through cooler surrounding air in the atmosphere. Upon monitoring rain-bearing convective clouds, the NCM usually dispatches cloud seeding missions to maximise rainfall over the region.
"Today, temperatures tend to decrease slightly over the coasts Westward," added NCM. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be 47°C.
The maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country, like Dubai and Sharjah, temperatures highs are expected to be between 40 and 44°C, in internal parts of the country, maximum temperatures will be higher comparitively, hitting 43 to 47°C. In the mountainous areas, temperatures will reach 31 to 36 °C, today.
Moderate to strong winds through the day will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility, the NCM added.
Humidity will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal areas, hitting 80 to 85 per cent or higher.
The NCM also issued a weather alert, warning that the sea will be rough to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough at times in Oman Sea.