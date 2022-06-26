Dubai: The weather across the UAE will be hot during day time, according to the daily weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43-48°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 24-29°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough gradually by Monday morning Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, becoming rough in the Oman Sea.