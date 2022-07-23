Dubai: Hot weather is expected across most parts of the UAE today again. However, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see partly cloudy weather.
According to the NCM: "The weather will be hot in general, dusty at times during daytime and low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by morning may be associated with light rainfall with a probability of convective clouds formation over the mountains by afternoon."
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-46°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 23-27°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 31-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-75 per cent in the internal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 35-55 per cent.
The sea will be slight to in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.