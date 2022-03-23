Dubai: The UAE will see warm and humid weather over the next two days. According to the National Center of Meteorology, mercury will hit 40°C in some internal areas on Tuesday.
While some parts of the country saw light fog early morning, due to an increase in humidity, the NCM said: "The weather across the country will be hot and sunny during day time and partly cloudy over some areas."
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 32-38°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 34-40°C, and 18-17°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds at speeds of 10-20km/h are expected at times during the day.
Humidity is expected to increase towards night and early morning tomorrow, over coastal areas. According to thte NCM, relative humidity will reach 90 per cent in the coastal areas and 85 per cent in other parts of the country.
The sea will be relatively calm today along the UAE's coastline.
Temperatures will see a decrease on Friday, especially over the Western coast. A significant drop in temperatures is expected on Saturday, the NCM added.