Dubai: Don't forget your sunscreen, it will be hot and sunny day across the UAE. You will also feel the temperatures are hotter than the official reading as humidity is expected to be high today.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and some clouds that will appear Eastward maybe convective by afternoon over mountains.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 44 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 38 to 43°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 35°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 23.5°C in Al Foah in Al Ain at 5.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 49.1°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.30pm.
Humidity will be high at 75-90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the internal areas it is expected to be at 65-85 per cent.
We can expect light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.