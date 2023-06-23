Dubai: UAE residents can expect dusty, hot and humid weather today across the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning over some Northern coastal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 43 and 47°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 39 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 30 to 37°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 24.6°C in Barakah in Al Dhafra region at 5.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 47.4°C in Al Qattara in Al Ain at 2.15pm.
Humidity will be high at 70-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas in the internal areas it is expected to be at 65-85 per cent.
We can expect light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed 15 – 25 reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in Oman Sea.