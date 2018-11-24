Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to be affected by an instability, leading to connective cloud formation over eastern areas as of Sunday until Tuesday, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NMC).
Cloud formation will increase during night to the west with embedded connective rainy clouds. On Monday, the weather condition will extend toward scattered areas over the country associated with rainfall with different intensities, thunder and lightning at times, which can cause some valley eastward and northward.
On Tuesday, cloud amount deceases with a chance of rain over some areas especially eastward and northward.
The center urged the public to be cautious with expected low horizontal visibility due to dust and some rains. It is also advised residents to stay away from the places of running valleys, especially in near highlands, and not to visit the sea due to turbulence in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.