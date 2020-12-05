Heading outdoors this morning? Beware of heavy fog over the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts, warning UAE drivers about poor visibility on the roads.
“Fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most areas of the country, from 01:00 am, until 10:00 am,” said NCM in today’s weather forecast.
Also, the NCM has said that the weather in general across the country will be clear to partly cloudy at times.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 28- 31°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 15-19°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-29°C, and 23-26°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM also added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15 – 25, reaching 35 km/hr.”
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high today at 80-95 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-75 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.