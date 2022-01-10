UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the emirates, but there are some patches of fog in parts of Abu Dhabi.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be sunny to partly cloudy in general.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some areas of Abu Dhabi. Patches of fog were reported over Hamim, Asab, Bu Hamrah and the surrounding areas, early morning on Monday. Motorists are advised to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads because of foggy weather.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 23 and 27 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 14 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 5.6 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 12am UAE local time.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist formation especially Westward.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.