Dubai: It's sweater weather in the UAE, with minimum temperatures dipping close to freezing point in mountainous regions. On Sunday, the lowest temperature in the UAE was recorded at 4°C in Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah, at 6.30am, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
On Saturday, the Ras Al Khaimah media office shared a video of frost formation in Jebel Jais.
Chance of fog on Monday
The NCM has also said that an increase in humidity on Sunday night will result in a chance of fog on Monday morning. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as this may cause reduced horizontal visibility on some UAE roads.
Colder nights in January
According to the NCM: "January is typically charecterised by drop in temperatures in the UAE, where the weather is cool during daytime and cold during night, in general, due to an extension of a ridge of high pressure system building over Siberia, associated with a cold air mass that affects the UAE and the Arabian Peninsula in general.
"The country is also experiencing strong northwesterly winds (Shamal) during this month, which lead to rough seas with an increase in wave height."