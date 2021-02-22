Dubai: Drivers must take precautions on the road this morning as the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued alerts due to foggy conditions.
According to the NCM, today’s skies are looking partly cloudy across the UAE with mist formation in some parts of the country.
Residents of Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra area and Sweihan experienced foggy conditions. Such conditions are expected to last till 10am.
The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Tuesday, with a probability of mist formation over some coastal and internal areas, like in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
The relative humidity is currently at 85 per cent across the UAE.
The winds are expected to blow at a speed of 15 –30 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 31 °C with hazy skies.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and Oman sea are expected to be generally calm.