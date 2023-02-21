Dubai: If you are heading out on Tuesday, be careful as foggy conditions are expected in some parts of the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy at times. Temperatures tend to increase gradually. It is going to be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and Northern coastal areas. Motorists urged to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 26 and 30°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 20 to 25°C in the coastal areas and islands and 14 to 19°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 8.7°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 4.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 29.7°C in Kalba in Sharjah at 4pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times over the sea during daytime in the Southwesterly to Northwesterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be rough by morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, maybe rough by night in Oman Sea.