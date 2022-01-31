Are you driving in Abu Dhabi? Beware of dense fog on some internal roads. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), poor visibility on some roads is expected because of foggy conditions.
The weather bureau has issued red and yellow fog alerts with a chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which even drop further at times over some internal and coastal areas until 9.30am today.
In the early morning today, heavy fog was reported over Mukhariz, Al Dhafra area, and Arjan, Abu Dhabi. Motorists urged to drive carefully and slowly due to poor visibility on the roads because of the fog.
Today’s weather according to the NCM, will be sunny and partly cloudy in general across the UAE.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 21 and 24 °C. And, the lowest will be between 8 and 14 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 8.1 °C in Damtha (Al Ain) at 6.45am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 30 Km/hr.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.