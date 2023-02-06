UAE: Residents in some parts of Abu Dhabi woke up to a foggy Monday morning. The Met office has issued a yellow weather alert acrossthe coastal parts of the Emirate, for fog till 9.30am.
According to the National Center of Meteorology, today's weather is expected to be pleasant, with clear to partly cloudy skies.
Early morning temperatures across the country were around 19°C. Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach around 28 to 30°C today.
Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 23 to 28°C. In the internal areas, maximum temperatures will be between 25 to 30°C, and 14 to 18 °C in the mountainous regions.
"Humidity is expected to increase by night and early Tuesday morning over some northern areas, with a probability of mist formation," according to the NCM forecast for today.
Light to moderate winds are expected and the sea will be relatively calm, both in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
While cloudy weather is expected later this week, there is no rain forecast. This week will be perfect to plan roadtrips and outdoor activities.