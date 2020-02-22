Yellow, red alerts up in the internal and coastal parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi

All motorists are urged to follow the reduced-speed limits until the visibility is clear and return to the regular speed limit signs. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE started Saturday morning with thick fog in most parts of Abu Dhabi and some parts of Dubai.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and red alerts in the internal and coastal parts of the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The alerts warn of low visibility till 10:00am on Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B82bs3zIXkZ/

Reports of fog affecting certain areas were also shared by the NCM on Instagram.

Light rain was seen over Al Ain late last night.

Forecasters have said that it might rain in Ras Al Khaimah today (Saturday, February 22) and the weather in general, across the country, will be partly cloudy to cloudy.

According to the NCM's daily forecast: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a probability of light rainfall during daytime over coastal and eastern areas."

The country is also seeing a slight rise in temperatures as compared to the last week when temperatures fell. Maximum temperatures in the country will be 25-29°C in internal areas, 24-28 °C in coastal areas, and in mountainous areas temperatures will be up to 18-22 °C.

The NCM has said that: "Relative humidity will increase by night and Sunday morning with the probability of fog formation over some coastal areas westward."

Relative humidity across the country will be between 25-40 per cent going up to a maximum of 90 per cent in the coastal regions and internal areas of the country.

A light breeze can be expected, and the sea along UAE's coastline will be moderate to calm.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B82j81FoRnA/

Weather in the coming week