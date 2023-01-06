Dubai: Heading outdoors? Don't forget your umbrella because it's raining in some parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. According to the MET office, more rain is expected across the country today.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) daily forecast says the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy over some areas with a chance of rainfall of different intensities especially over the coastal, northern, and eastern areas, with a decrease in temperatures.
The weather bureau has reported light rain over Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai, Sweihan – Nahil Road in Al Ain, and Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi this morning.
Motorists have been advised to drive carefully due to slippery roads because of rainfall.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 24 and 28°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 23 to 27°C in the coastal areas and islands and 12 to 18°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 6.5°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 12pm.
The highest temperature was recorded at 30.1°C in Al Mirfa in Al Dhafrah region at 2.30pm.
We can expect moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times with cloud activity in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be moderate to rough at times with cloud activity in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.