Dubai: Heading outdoors? Don’t forget your umbrella as there is a chance of rainfall in some parts of Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) the weather will be partly cloudy in general and low clouds appear over some Northern coastal areas and the sea with a chance of light rainfall. Motorists are advised to drive slowly due to slippery roads because of rainfall.
Temperature tends to increase gradually. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning with a chance of mist formation over some Western areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 23 and 28°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 21 to 26°C in the coastal areas and islands and 13 to 18°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 5°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 5am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 25.4°C in Sweihan in Al Ain at 2.45pm.
Expect light to moderate winds freshening at times over the sea in the Northwesterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.